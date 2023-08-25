Centre issues advisory against promotion of online gambling during major sporting events

Noticing a tendency to “spike" promotion of betting and gambling platforms during cricket matches and other major sports events, the Union government on Friday warned media organisations and social media platforms to refrain from showing such advertisements or promotional content or face action.

In its advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said advertisements of gambling/betting platforms not only pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children, but have linkages to money laundering networks, thereby threatening the financial security of the country.

Issued by Deputy Director (Digital Media) Kshitij Aggarwal, the advisory also warned that there are high chances of black money being used to pay for such advertisements. It highlighted that the government has recently taken action against a network, which has collected substantial money from users of gambling apps and subsequently funnelled the funds out of India.