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Centre launches Rs 5,659 crore mission to boost cotton productivity

The mission will be implemented jointly by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Ministry of Textiles.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsCotton

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