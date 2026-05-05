Centre launches Rs 5,659 crore mission to boost cotton productivity

<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved a Rs 5,659.22 crore Mission for Cotton Productivity for the period 2026–27 to 2030–31 to address declining growth and boost cotton productivity. </p><p>India’s cotton production stood at 291 lakh bales (of 170 kg each) during the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), according to the latest government estimate.</p>.Centre approves Rs 1,718.56 cr to CCI for cotton procurement operations.<p>The new mission aims to significantly ramp up output and farmer incomes through technology, better seeds, and value chain improvements. The initiative is aligned with the government’s 5F vision (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign), a statement from the government said. </p><p>It will focus on developing high-yielding variety (HYV) seeds that are resistant to diseases and pests, along with large-scale adoption of modern crop production technologies through state governments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and State Agricultural Universities (SAUs), the statement added. </p><p>The mission seeks to raise lint productivity from the current 440 kg per hectare to 755 kg per hectare by 2031, with a target production of 498 lakh bales (170 kg lint each). It is expected to benefit around 32 lakh cotton farmers and promote self-reliance in the sector.</p><p>The mission will be implemented jointly by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Ministry of Textiles.</p><p>In the initial phase, the focus will be on 140 districts across 14 states and around 2,000 ginning and processing factories. </p>