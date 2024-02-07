Centre launches sale of rice at subsidised rate of Rs 29 per kg

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday started sale of rice at a subsidised rate of Rs 29 per kg in a bid to provide relief to consumers after the price of the staple grain surged by over 15% year-on-year.

The government will sell rice under the brand name ‘Bharat Rice’. Flagging off the retail sale of ‘Bharat Rice’, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the government is making efforts to ensure that daily food items are made available to consumers at affordable rates.

The grain will be sold through around 800 mobile vans and 2,000-odd physical outlets of three cooperatives Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) spread across the country.