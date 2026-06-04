Centre likely to reintroduce Women's Quota Bill in Parliament to capitalise on DMK-Congress fallout

<p>New Delhi: As the INDIA bloc’s composition is staring at some rearrangement after the recent assembly polls, the Centre is looking at reintroducing the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Women%E2%80%99s%20Reservation%20Bill"> Women’s Reservation Bill</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Delimitation%20Bill">Delimitation Bill</a>. The government’s previous attempt to bring in the legislation, in the last Parliament session, was defeated by the Opposition, as the Bill needed a two-thirds majority of those present in the House. </p><p>Sources in the government said that they are keen on exploring a possibility, with the new composition in the Opposition bloc, after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/deeply-hurt-by-congress-betrayal-dmk-to-skip-india-bloc-meeting-on-june-8-but-wont-water-down-anti-bjp-stance-4027542">DMK </a>has likely walked away from the alliance after the Tamil Nadu results. </p><p>“They have asked for separate seating, they have not condemned the attack on Abhishek Banerjee – one can read the line in between,” a central minister said. </p><p>The minister said that it is unlikely that the move is to be expected in the Monsoon session, and any such development is likely to happen after the Uttar Pradesh polls in February next year. There is also the possibility that the government try and bring in a legislation for One Nation, One Election. </p><p>A key NDA leader, confirming the move, said that for the BJP, the women vote is crucial. “The BJP wants to win the women vote in 2029, and in some sense, they will have to do something concrete, or be seen as someone doing something,” the senior leader said. </p>.I.N.D.I.A bloc meet on cards, delimitation and women's quota key focus.<p>The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 was introduced to amend the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, so that the reservation of 33 per cent, or one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies could be linked to the delimitation exercise. Another bill, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill sought to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. </p><p>The government had brought in the bills so that it is on the additional seats that the women’s reservation could be implemented in the 2029 general election. When the bill was taken up in April, 298 MPs voted in favour while 230 opposed it.</p><p>However, BJP sources said that they are hoping that the TMC’s 28 MPs and the DMK’s 22 MPs abstain from voting. Despite that, the numbers might fall to 493-495, still requiring BJP to get the support of 330 MPs. The NDA has 292 MPs in the Lok Sabha. There is also an attempt to ensure Samajwadi Party’s support. </p>