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Centre likely to reintroduce Women's Quota Bill in Parliament to capitalise on DMK-Congress fallout

It is unlikely to happen in the Monsoon session, and any such development is likely to unfold after the Uttar Pradesh polls in February next year.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsCongressDMKIndia Politicsdelimitation

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