Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre mandates NGOs receiving foreign funds to disclose website & social media during registration, audits

At present, there are 14,460 organisations and institutions with licence to collect foreign funds.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 14:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsMinistry of Home AffairsNGO

Follow us on :

Follow Us