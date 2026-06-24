Centre mandates NGOs receiving foreign funds to disclose website & social media during registration, audits

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ngos">Non-governmental organisations </a>(NGOs) receiving foreign funds will have to mandatorily disclose their website and social media accounts while seeking registration and filing of audit reports, according to new rules.</p><p>Such organisations will also have to provide details of publications brought out by the NGOs with brief descriptions of articles with dates of its release, the notification by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ministry%20of%20Home%20Affairs">Ministry of Home Affairs</a> (MHA) on Monday has said.</p><p>The fresh rules had earlier said that foreign funds for NGOs and other institutions will be restricted to 105 religious, cultural, economic, educational and social activities while barring anything related to religious conversion.</p><p>The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also imposed new penalties for violating the law regarding receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions by NGOs, which include spending such funds for speculative activities and in states and union territories for which it does not have registration.</p>.Govt introduces new penalties under FCRA involving receipt of foreign contributions by NGOs.<p>At present, there are 14,460 organisations and institutions with licence to collect foreign funds. Around 52,000 NGOs and institutions had licence to collect foreign funds since 2010 but of this, around 37,700 have their registrations cancelled or deemed to have expired as on Wednesday.</p><p>The fresh rules have attracted criticism from various quarters, including the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) which called it "unnecessary" as it is aimed at making such activities difficult.</p><p>CBCI Deputy Secretary Rev Dr Mathew Koyikkal told reporters that several provisions in the amended rule will negatively impact the functioning of NGOs which are working for the welfare of the poor. He said the new rules mandate separate registrations for working in each state besides finding fault with NGOs needing to spend Rs 10 lakh in two consecutive fiscals for ascertaining "reasonable activity".</p><p>Koyikkal said for small NGOs, this would be difficult and they are bound to lose their registration. </p>