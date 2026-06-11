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Centre may cut fertiliser subsidy as global urea prices crash over 50%

India’s urea production has risen significantly from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 306.67 lakh tonnes in 2024-25.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:30 IST
India Newsfertiliserbusinesssubsidyurea

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