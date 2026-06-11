Centre may cut fertiliser subsidy as global urea prices crash over 50%

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre</a> is set to reassess its fertiliser subsidy outlay for 2026-27 following a sharp decline in global urea prices, even as it assured comfortable stocks to meet <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kharif">kharif season</a> demand.</p>.<p>Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Aparna S Sharma, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, said India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fertiliser">fertiliser stocks</a> are adequate for the ongoing kharif season. </p>.<p>“The stock position of fertilisers in the country is comfortable. India’s fertilizer security remains as strong as ever,” she stated.</p>.<p>Sharma indicated that the preliminary subsidy estimate of Rs 3.4 lakh crore could be revised downward due to softening international prices.</p>.<p>The recent tender floated by state-owned National Fertilizers Ltd for 1.7 million tonnes of urea received bids exceeding 6 million tonnes, with the lowest offer at around $ 445 per tonne — more than 50% lower than April’s quotes.</p>.<p>The government had earlier sought to double the budgeted subsidy from Rs 1.71 lakh crore, but falling prices may help contain the increase. New export players have boosted global supply, while strong domestic production and stocks have also influenced rates, Sharma noted.</p>.<p>For kharif 2026, the Department of Agriculture has assessed total fertiliser requirement at 383.9 lakh tonnes, with current stocks at 197.56 lakh tonnes.</p>.<p>Domestic production continues smoothly, supported by gas availability. The country has already added around 153.79 lakh tonnes through domestic output and imports.</p>.Fertiliser subsidy bill to surge by Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 2.41 lakh crore .<p>Additional imports for kharif may range between 10-20 lakh tonnes, depending on domestic production and monsoon conditions.</p>.<p>Urea has been secured from multiple countries including Oman, Russia, Egypt, and Nigeria, while DAP and NPKs have come from Russia, Morocco, Jordan, and others.</p>.<p>India’s urea production has risen significantly from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 306.67 lakh tonnes in 2024-25. </p>.<p>Overall fertiliser production reached a record 524.62 lakh tonnes in 2025, meeting nearly 73% of last year’s requirement domestically.Current MRP stands at Rs 242 per 45kg bag for neem-coated urea and Rs 1,350 per 50kg bag for DAP.</p>