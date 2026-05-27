Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pending petitions challenging Transgender Amendment Act, 2026

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre</a> on Wednesday moved the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> seeking consolidation and transfer of all pending <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/petition">petitions</a> challenging the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/transgender-persons-act">Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Act, 2026</a>, from various High Courts to the apex court.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court had earlier this month sought the Centre’s response on separate petitions filed directly before it questioning the constitutional validity of the amended law.</p>.<p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the transfer petitions before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and urged the court to list them on Friday.</p>.<p>“We have filed transfer petitions to bring the challenges against the Transgender Amendment Act to this court,” Mehta submitted.</p>.<p>He argued that with multiple High Courts seized of the matter, there was a risk of divergent views and conflicting rulings on a central legislation. </p>.<p>The government, he said, would request the High Courts to defer proceedings if the Supreme Court issues notice. The bench, however, appeared reluctant to accord urgent listing. </p>.Centre moves Supreme Court for transfer of pleas against transgender law from high courts.<p>Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that the apex court often benefits from the “foundational legal reasoning” provided by High Courts.</p>.<p>“Sometimes we can have the advantage of a High Court view as well,” the CJI remarked.</p>.<p>Mehta pressed for urgent listing, following which the Chief Justice said he would examine the request.</p>.<p>The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Act, 2026, has faced sharp criticism from human rights activists and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lgbtq">LGBTQ+</a> community. </p>.<p>The main point of contention is the deletion of the provision for self-identification of gender, which was recognised by the Supreme Court in its landmark 2014 NALSA judgment.</p>