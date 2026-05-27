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Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pending petitions challenging Transgender Amendment Act, 2026

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Act, 2026, has faced sharp criticism from human rights activists and the LGBTQ+ community.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTransgender personCentrepetitionApex court

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