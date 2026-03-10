Centre mulls implementing 33% Parliament quota for women before delimitation exercise: Report

<p>New Delhi: The government is learnt to be exploring a possibility to implement the Women's Reservation Act even before the completion of the post-census delimitation exercise for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/government-seeks-lok-sabha-nod-for-rs-281-lakh-crore-gross-additional-expenditure-in-fy26-3926260">Lok Sabha</a> and Assembly constituencies.</p><p>Sources aware of the development told PTI on Tuesday that while no instructions have been issued yet to prepare a formal proposal for the Union Cabinet, plans are underway to explore the possibility of amending the law passed by Parliament in 2023.</p><p>The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution, but it will come into effect after the completion of the delimitation exercise.</p><p>If the proposal to implement the law even before the delimitation exercise actually materialises, another amendment to the Constitution will be required.</p><p>There have been some unconfirmed reports that the government has sent unofficial feelers to certain opposition leaders about the possibility of a Bill for the implementation of the women quota without waiting for the delimitation exercise.</p><p>The sources also underlined that a delimitation or boundary commission is a "neutral" body mandated to redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, and its decisions cannot be challenged even in the Supreme Court.</p><p>They said a neutral body will instil faith in the delimitation exercise.</p><p>The Election Commission is another independent institution, but it cannot be mandated to carry out a pan-India delimitation exercise.</p><p>"At best, it can carry out delimitation of one or a few states, as it carried out delimitation in Assam recently," a government functionary pointed out.</p><p>Besides the delimitation exercise, which can decide the constituencies that can be reserved for women, as it does for the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (by way of population in their cases), another way to decide on constituencies can be by rotation.</p><p>In the mid-1990s, the Geeta Mukherjee Committee had suggested the rotation of reserved seats for women in successive elections to ensure equitable representation across all constituencies over time.</p><p>Under this recommendation, the reserved seats would be rotated after each general election.</p><p>This cycle was designed so that after three general elections, all constituencies in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies would have been reserved at least once for women.</p><p>However, the law passed this time does not provide for the reservation of seats by rotation. In September 2023, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Women's Reservation Bill.</p><p>The law is officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.</p>.Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: Modi govt seeks opposition views for early rollout of 33% women quota.<p>Sources said the Act, though not yet in force, can still be amended by Parliament through another Constitution Amendment Bill, if the government wishes so and it gets the required support in the two Houses.</p><p>According to its provision, "It shall come into force on such date as the Central government may, by notification in the official gazette, appoint."</p><p>The Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity.</p><p>When the law was passed, the government noted that the next census and the subsequent delimitation exercise would ascertain the particular seats being earmarked for women.</p><p>The quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies will continue for 15 years, and Parliament can later extend the benefit period.</p><p>While there is a quota within quota for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women, the opposition had demanded that the benefit be also extended to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).</p><p>There have been several efforts to pass the Bill in Parliament since 1996. The previous such attempt was made in 2010, when the Rajya Sabha had passed a Bill for women's reservation, but the same could not be passed in the Lok Sabha.</p>