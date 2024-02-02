Centre notifies appointment of 6 High Court judges

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday notified appointments of Chief Justices of six High Courts, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed this on X.

He said the President has appointed Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, a judge of Rajasthan High Court as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court itself. He is originally from the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Justice Ritu Bahri, acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand HC.

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, judge, of the Patna High Court, has appointed as Chief Justice of the Orrisa HC, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, also a judge, of the Rajasthan High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Arun Bhansali, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, and Justice S Vaidyanathan, a Madras HC judge, as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.