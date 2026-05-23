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Centre notifies draft rules for VB-G RAM G rollout, outlines transition from MGNREGA

Existing e-KYC-verified MGNREGA job cards will remain temporarily valid until new Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards are issued. Fresh works can be opened if ongoing projects fall short of labour demand.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsGovernmentMGNREGA

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