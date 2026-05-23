Centre notifies draft rules for VB-G RAM G rollout, outlines transition from MGNREGA

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday notified draft rules under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/par-rural-employment-3rdld-bill-3832171">VB-G RAM G</a>), outlining the institutional and administrative framework for the new rural employment programme that will replace MGNREGA from July 1.</p><p>Framed under Section 33 and other provisions of the Act, the draft rules have been placed in the public domain for consultation with states, institutions, experts, worker groups, civil society organisations and the public. Objections and suggestions can be submitted till June 21, 2026.</p><p>The proposed rules address transitional provisions, the constitution of a National Level Steering Committee, the formation of the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative expenses, grievance redressal, payment of wages and unemployment allowance, and expenditure beyond normative allocations, including for Union Territories without legislatures.</p>.VB-G RAM G Act to come into force from July 1: All you need to know.<p>According to the Ministry of Rural Development, the rules aim to establish a comprehensive institutional, financial and governance framework for the nationwide implementation of the Act through participatory consultation.</p><p><strong>Smooth transition from MGNREGA</strong></p><p>The draft Transitional Provisions Rules lay down the mechanism for shifting from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">MGNREGA</a> to the new scheme, notified on May 11.</p><p>They ensure the continuation of ongoing works, settlement of liabilities, transfer of records and protection of workers’ rights.</p><p>Existing e-KYC-verified MGNREGA job cards will remain temporarily valid until new Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards are issued. Fresh works can be opened if ongoing projects fall short of labour demand.</p><p>The VB-G RAM G Act replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with a “next-generation rural development framework” aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.</p><p>It increases the annual employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days and links rural jobs more closely with infrastructure creation, climate resilience and village-level planning through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans.</p><p><strong>New oversight mechanisms</strong></p><p>The rules propose a National Level Steering Committee to provide strategic guidance on implementation, normative allocations, convergence, monitoring and technology-enabled governance.</p><p>The committee will include representatives from the Department of Rural Development, NITI Aayog, central ministries, state governments and technical institutions.</p><p>A Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council has also been proposed to support implementation, evaluation, monitoring and reporting.</p><p>Grievance redressal will be technology-enabled, multi-tiered and time-bound, supported by digital public infrastructure for registration, tracking, escalation and appeals.</p>.Karnataka awaits clarity with Rs 2,475-crore budget for MGNREGA.<p>The rules retain Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for wage and unemployment allowance payments. Employment must be provided within 15 days of demand, failing which workers will be eligible for unemployment allowance.</p><p>Administrative expenses for staffing, training, ICT systems, monitoring, grievance redressal and social audits will be shared between the Centre and states as per specified norms.</p><p>The draft rules are available on the e-Gazette portal. All feedback received during the consultation process will be considered before finalisation.</p>