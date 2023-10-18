Centre notifies transfer of 16 HC judges and appointment of 17 judges to various HCs

The judges transferred are Justice S P Kesarwani, from Allahabad High Court to Calcutta High Court; Justice Raj Mohan Singh, from Punjab and Haryana HC to Madhya Pradesh HC; Justice Narendar G, from Karnataka HC to Andhra Pradesh HC; Justice Sudhir Singh from Patna HC to Punjab and Haryana HC; Justice M V Muralidaran from Manipur HC to Calcutta HC; Justice Madhuresh Prasad from Patna HC to Calcutta HC; Justice Arvind Singh Paswan from Punjab and Haryana HC to Allahabad HC; Justice Avneesh Jhingan Punjab and Haryana HC to Rajasthan HC.

The Centre’s notification also included Justice Arun Monga from Punjab and Haryana HC to Rajasthan HC; Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV from Allahabad HC to Madhya Pradesh HC; Justice Nani Tagia from Gauhati HC to Patna HC; Justice C Manavendranath Roy from Andhra Pradesh HC to Gujarat HC; Justice Munnuri Laxman from Telangana HC to Rajasthan HC; Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy from Telangana HC to Patna HC; Justice Lapita Banerji, additional judge, from Calcutta HC to Punjab and Haryana HC; and, Justice Duppala Venkata Ramana, additional judge, from Andhra Pradesh HC to Madhya Pradesh HC.

Four advocates appointed as additional judges of Andhra Pradesh HC are Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam, and Nyapathy Vijay. Three judicial officers, appointed as additional judges of Bombay High Court are Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, and Neeraj Pradeep Dhote. Also, three judicial officers have been appointed as additional judges of Kerala High Court: Johnson John, Gopinath U Girish, and C Pratheep Kumar.

Two judicial officers have been appointed as additional judges of Delhi High Court, Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja.

The Centre also notified the appointment of additional judges: advocate Ravindra Kumar Agarwal to Chhattisgarh HC; judicial officer Vimal Kanaiyalal Vyas to Gujarat HC; advocate K V Aravind to Karnataka High Court; judicial officer Biswajit Palit to Tripura HC.

The Centre also notified the appointment of judicial officer Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha as a judge of Tripura High Court.

On September 26, a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had expressed concern at the delay in notifying the transfer of 26 high court judges.