<p>New Delhi: In a move designed to support farmers and keep domestic markets steady, the Centre on Friday permitted for exporting 25 lakh metric tonnes of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wheat">wheat</a>.</p><p>The decision also opens the door for an extra 5 lakh tonnes each of wheat products and sugar exports.</p><p>According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, this step follows a thorough review of stock levels and market conditions. The goal is to deliver better prices to farmers without risking the country's food security.</p><p>Private wheat stocks for 2025-26 are around 75 lakh tonnes — that's 32 lakh tonnes more than the same time last year, pointing to a solid supply buffer. </p>.Rabi sowing rises to 61.4 million hectares; pulses, oilseeds gain, wheat remains flat.<p>By April 1, 2026, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) central pool is expected to hold about 182 lakh tonnes of wheat, leaving plenty for domestic needs even after these exports.</p><p>On the production front, wheat sowing for the current Rabi season has climbed to roughly 334.17 lakh hectares, up from 328.04 lakh hectares previously.</p><p>For sugar, this adds 5 lakh tonnes to the export allowance for the 2025-26 season (on top of the 15 lakh tonnes already permitted back in November 2025). </p><p>Mills interested in exporting must express willingness within 15 days, with quotas handed out proportionally — no swapping or trading allowed. </p><p>The ministry emphasised that with ample stocks, easing prices, and the prospect of higher output ahead, allowing these exports will help avoid distress sales when arrivals peak. It should also boost market flow, rotate stocks efficiently, shore up farmer incomes, the Ministry said.</p>