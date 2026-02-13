Menu
Centre permits wheat export of 25 lakh metric tonnes

By April 1, 2026, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) central pool is expected to hold about 182 lakh tonnes of wheat, leaving plenty for domestic needs even after these exports.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 16:16 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewswheatExport

