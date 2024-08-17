Centre plans to hire 45 specialists from private sector; Opposition cries foul

“The Government of India has submitted the requisitions for lateral recruitment...Accordingly, online applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government…” the advertisement read.

Attacking the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP, which has “ripped apart” the Constitution, has launched a “double attack on reservation”.

“Is there reservation for SC, ST, OBC and EWS in this? As part of a well-planned conspiracy, the BJP is deliberately making such recruitments in jobs so that SC, ST, OBC categories can be kept away from reservation,” he said.

According to official statistics, 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry out of which 35 appointments were from the private sector. At present, it showed, 57 officers are in positions.

RJD top leader Tejashwi Yadav described the advertisement as “a small example” of how the Modi government is playing a “dirty joke and messing with the Constitution and quota regime".

“If the UPSC had appointed 45 IAS officers through civil service examination, then it would have had to provide reservation to SC/ST/OBC, i.e. out of 45, around 22-23 candidates would have been selected from Dalit, backward and tribal classes. The Modi government is ending reservation in a very systematic, planned and cunning manner,” he alleged.

“In the last election, the Prime Minister, his stooge parties in Bihar and their leaders used to claim with great pomp that no one can take away their rights by ending reservation, but in front of their eyes, with their support and cooperation, the rights of the deprived, neglected and poor sections are being robbed...In the name of Hindus, they are usurping your rights and dividing your rights,” Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.