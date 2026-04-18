<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday assured farmers that it is fully prepared to minimise any adverse impact from a possible El Niño event during the upcoming Kharif sowing season.</p><p>Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials, expressed confidence that the overall effect on agriculture would be limited compared to previous decades, citing comfortable water reservoir levels and improved irrigation coverage.</p>.Indian monsoon may be hit by El Nino in second half; IMD on alert for super event.<p>The meeting took place in the background of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) forecast of El Nino impacting Indian monsoon in 2026. </p><p>While directing officials to take steps well in advance to safeguard farmers’ interests he said the government is fully prepared to address the potential El Niño impact.</p><p>Chouhan stated that through coordinated efforts of the central and state governments, better water management, advanced technologies, expansion of irrigation facilities, and climate-resilient agricultural measures, the impact of potential challenges can be significantly controlled.</p><p>According to available estimates, reservoir storage is at 127.01 per cent of the normal level for this period, which will provide crucial assistance in meeting irrigation needs during the Kharif season and substantially reduce the risk of moisture deficiency. </p><p>On this basis, the meeting assessed that despite the potential El Niño impact, its effect on the agriculture sector is likely to remain relatively limited compared to previous instances. Particularly due to improved water availability, micro-irrigation, scientific advisories, crop diversification, and timely interventions, farming has become more efficient and adaptable than before, the statement said. </p>.India likely to experience below-normal southwest monsoon at 92%: IMD.<p>Chouhan said that the Central Government’s objective is not only to assess potential risks but also to take all such steps in advance so that farmers’ confidence remains intact, farming continuity is not affected, and the Kharif season progresses smoothly. </p><p>He expressed confidence that through better water management, technological developments, advanced farming practices, and timely preparations, the impact of potential challenges can be minimised, and farmers’ interests will be fully protected, the statement added. </p>