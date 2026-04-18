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Centre prepared to mitigate impact of El Nino: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

While directing officials to take steps well in advance to safeguard farmers’ interests Chouhan said the government is fully prepared to address the potential El Niño impact.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsShivraj Singh ChouhanfarmersEl Nino

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