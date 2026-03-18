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Centre promise 10% more LPG to states that expedite piped gas rollout

"Situation, however, continues to be worrisome" primarily because the imports have been blocked, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 12:13 IST
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