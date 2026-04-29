Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre proposes amendments to vehicle emission rules to promote higher ethanol blends, alternative fuel

The ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders over a 30-day public consultation period following the gazette notification.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsEthanolTransport

Follow us on :

Follow Us