<p>New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed major changes to the country's vehicle emission norms, aiming to facilitate the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles and pure biofuel-powered vehicles across all categories, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars, and heavy vehicles.</p><p>As per a draft notification issued on April 27, the ministry seeks to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to expand the use of higher ethanol blends such as E85 (85 per cent ethanol with petrol) and E100 (nearly pure ethanol), along with B100 (100 per cent biodiesel) and hydrogen-CNG combinations.</p>.Nitin Gadkari calls for 100% ethanol blending in petrol to make India self-reliant in energy sector.<p>The ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders over a 30-day public consultation period following the gazette notification.</p><p>The proposed changes are expected to pave the way for wider adoption of cleaner alternative fuels and support India's push towards energy self-reliance and environmental sustainability.</p><p>Once finalised, the amendments will enable the certification and operation of flex-fuel and dedicated biofuel vehicles nationwide.</p><p>The proposed amendments come as India already achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol, a move that has helped reduce dependence on imported crude oil and lower carbon emissions. Ethanol is produced from biomass sources including sugarcane, corn, and rice.</p><p>Key proposals in the draft include recognising higher biofuel blends — E20, E85, E100, and B100 — for regulatory purposes. Current rules primarily cover only E10 and E20.</p><p>Raising the vehicle weight limit for light commercial vehicles from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg to align with global standards. This change will bring more vans, pickups, and small trucks under uniform emission testing protocols.</p>