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Centre proposes per-person 7 kg ration for AAY households, caps entitlement at 35 kg

Under the current law, AAY households -- designated as the poorest of the poor -- receive a flat 35 kg per family per month, regardless of household size.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsAntyodaya Anna YojanaFoodgrain

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