<p>New Delhi: The government has asked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/opposition">Opposition</a> if the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> can be run during the weekend on March 27-28, as it wants to bring in important <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/legislation">legislation</a>, and wants to make up for the losses of the disruptions.</p>.<p>The proposal comes as the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/budget-session">Budget Session’s</a> second phase has seen repeated disruptions by Opposition protests and the government’s refusal to see ground on key issues, severely impacting legislative business.</p>.<p>To the Opposition, the government has cited a cluster of public holidays this month, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gudi-padwa">Gudi Padwa</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ugadi">Ugadi</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eid">Eid</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-navami">Ram Navami</a>, as the reason for the compressed working calendar, making the March 28-29 Saturday-Sunday sitting necessary to clear pending <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bills">bills</a>.</p>.<p>Another key <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/legislation">legislation</a> is a bill to delink the Women’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reservation">Reservation</a> Bill from delimitation, which has been reviewed and cleared by the ministry, and is with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cabinet">Cabinet</a> awaiting approval currently. The bill, which aims to implement 33% reservation for women in assemblies and Parliament seats, is expected to be introduced in Parliament this session.</p>.Opposition parties get more speaking time than NDA in Lok Sabha: Govt data.<p>On Friday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla</a> appealed to protesting Opposition MPs to allow Question Hour to proceed, saying that when given the time and opportunity to speak, they were choosing not to and instead creating a deadlock that was unbecoming of parliamentary decorum.</p>.<p>The Budget Session is being held in two phases: the first ran from January 28 to February 13, and the second is scheduled to conclude on April 2.</p>