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Centre proposes weekend Parliament sitting on March 27–28 to clear pending bills

The proposal comes as the ongoing Budget Session’s second phase has seen repeated disruptions by Opposition protests.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 17:01 IST
India Newsbudget sessionOppositionLok SabhaIndia PoliticsIndian Parliament

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