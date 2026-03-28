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Centre pushes for rapid expansion of PNG networks in urban areas amid LPG 'crunch'

An ambitious target of providing 50 lakh new piped natural gas (PNG) connections was also highlighted during a roundtable.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsIranLPGwarPNG

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