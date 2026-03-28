<p>New Delhi: Amid supply constraints of LPG due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Centre on Saturday pushed for rapid expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) networks across urban areas in the country.</p><p>A group of Union Ministers held a round-table meeting with state representatives and industry stakeholders and outlined key priorities, including a single-window clearance system, integration of gas pipelines into urban planning, and improved last-mile connectivity.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-2-3947454">Track latest updates on the US-Israel, Iran war here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-2-3947454"> </a></p><p>An ambitious target of providing 50 lakh PNG connections was highlighted during the meeting. The deliberation was also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.</p>.Two India-bound LPG tankers crossing Strait of Hormuz out of Gulf, data shows.<p>The states and urban local bodies (ULBs) have agreed to streamline approvals, designate nodal officers, and enhance coordination among various departments, said the Urban Affairs Minister in a statement.</p><p>The meeting discussed key bottlenecks slowing PNG expansion, including delays in municipal permissions, right of way (RoW) approvals, and high restoration charges. States flagged the need for rationalising or waiving such charges and adopting time-bound clearance systems.</p><p>On concerns arising from LPG supply disruptions, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasised maintaining an uninterrupted supply of essential fuels, curbing misinformation, and preventing black marketing, the statement said.</p><p>The stakeholders agreed on a structured action plan with defined timelines, formation of local task teams, and regular monitoring to ensure faster rollout of PNG networks across urban centres, the statement added.</p>