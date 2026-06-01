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Centre ramps up monsoon contingency measures as IMD forecasts below-normal rainfall

States have been advised to maintain a seed reserve of at least 1 per cent, with special emphasis on short and medium duration varieties.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsmonsoonRainfallkharif crop

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