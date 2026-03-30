<p>Amid global energy uncertainty in view of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-crisis-indias-economic-stress-test-3948172">West Asia</a> crisis, the Union government has rolled out a 60-day emergency measure to reintroduce PDS kerosene, including in 21 “kerosene-free” States and Union Territories. Select petrol pumps in every district will be permitted to store and distribute limited quantities of superior kerosene oil (SKO) under the relaxed norms.</p><p> The move is intended to ensure that households facing LPG constraints continue to have access to essential fuel for basic domestic requirements.</p><p>The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, according to a Gazette notification issued on March 29, has permitted public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) to allocate PDS kerosene across 21 States and Union Territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat, where kerosene supply had been phased out.</p>.Karnataka's PNG consumers losing 25% fuel on retrofitted LPG stoves.<p>Under the revised norms, designated petrol pumps, preferably company-owned outlets of public sector oil firms, will be allowed to store and dispense kerosene to households. Each outlet can stock up to 2,500 litres, with up to two such service stations identified per district by State governments and Union Territory administrations.</p><p>Dealers and transporters have also been exempted from certain licencing requirements under the Petroleum Rules, 2002, to enable faster distribution. Safety and operational guidelines issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation will continue to apply to all designated outlets. </p><p>The Ministry said the government can temporarily exempt certain petroleum products from usual safety and licencing rules under the Petroleum Act of 1934 and 2002. “The Central government is empowered, by order, in exceptional cases, to grant exemptions from any provisions of the Act, or its sub-sections, to any category of petroleum, subject to such conditions as may be imposed," the notification said.</p>.Centre pushes for rapid expansion of PNG networks in urban areas amid LPG 'crunch'.<p>“At the retail level, to ensure uninterrupted supply of energy products, the Central government has approved the PDS stock keeping unit for high-priority PDS operations. This applies to 21 States and Union Territories where arrangements have been made to supply kerosene for household cooking purposes," it added.</p><p>To facilitate this, companies are allowed to store up to 2,500 litres of kerosene per distribution unit at retail stations for household use, the notification stated.</p><p>The Ministry said this arrangement would apply only to kerosene meant for cooking and lighting in households. The notification has come into effect immediately and will remain valid for 60 days or until further orders.</p><p>States and UTs where PDS kerosene has been reintroduced temporarily are:</p><p>1. NCT of Delhi </p><p>2. Chandigarh </p><p>3. Haryana </p><p>4. Punjab </p><p>5. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu</p><p>6. Puducherry </p><p>7. Andhra Pradesh </p><p>8. Andaman and Nicobar Islands </p><p>9. Rajasthan </p><p>10. Uttar Pradesh </p><p>11. Goa </p><p>12. Gujarat </p><p>13. Uttrakhand </p><p>14. Lakshadweep </p><p>15. Jammu & Kashmir </p><p>16. Laddakh </p><p>17. Telangana </p><p>18. Himachal Pradesh </p><p>19. Nagaland </p><p>20. Madhya Pradesh </p><p>21. Sikkim</p>