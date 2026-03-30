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Centre relaxes kerosene supply rules for 60 days to ease LPG pressure; allows sale through petrol pumps

Two petrol stations of public sector OMCs in every district can now stock up to 2,500 litres of kerosene each
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 04:52 IST
India NewsIndiaLPGWest Asiakerosene

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