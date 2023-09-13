Centre releases agenda for Special Session of Parliament: Details here

There was speculation about bringing the women’s reservation bill or a new quota regime for OBCs through sub-categorisation but the government has not listed either for discussion.

The session is also likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new Parliament building on September 19, though there has been no official announcement in this regard.

The publication of the agenda came hours after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the convening of an all-party meeting. “Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email,” he posted on X.

With no agenda in place during the day, the Opposition had attacked the government, with Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posting on X, “The five-day Special Session of Parliament will commence five days from now and nobody—barring One Man(ok, perhaps the Other One too)—has any sense of the agenda. On every previous occasion, when Special Sessions or Special Sittings were held, the list of business was known in advance.”