Centre releases agenda for Special Session of Parliament: Details here

The agenda for the five-day Special Session for Parliament starting September 18 was unveiled on Wednesday night, with the government listing a discussion on the Parliamentary journey of the past 75 years and the passage of five Bills in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, which includes the controversial bill on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other Commissioners.
The agenda was published in the bulletins of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The documents stated that on the first day, there will be a discussion in both the Houses on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’.
The tentative legislative business for Lok Sabha listed four Bills, including The Advocates (Amendment) Bill and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill. The bills listed for passing should not be taken as exhaustive, the bulletin said.
The government has also listed the passage of the controversial Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill and The Post Office Bill in the Lok Sabha after its passage in Rajya Sabha during the special session.
Rajya Sabha is also slated to pass the Repealing and Amending Bill, which was already passed by Lok Sabha and pending in the Upper House.
There was speculation about bringing the women’s reservation bill or a new quota regime for OBCs through sub-categorisation but the government has not listed either for discussion.
The session is also likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new Parliament building on September 19, though there has been no official announcement in this regard.
The publication of the agenda came hours after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the convening of an all-party meeting. “Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email,” he posted on X.
With no agenda in place during the day, the Opposition had attacked the government, with Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posting on X, “The five-day Special Session of Parliament will commence five days from now and nobody—barring One Man(ok, perhaps the Other One too)—has any sense of the agenda. On every previous occasion, when Special Sessions or Special Sittings were held, the list of business was known in advance.”