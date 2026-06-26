Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre releases names of six soldiers killed in Operation Sindoor

Among the deceased are five soldiers from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 14:24 IST
PakistanIndian ArmyIndiaIndian Air ForceOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us