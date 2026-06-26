Centre releases names of six soldiers killed in Operation Sindoor

<p>New Delhi: A year after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Operation%20Sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a>, India has officially released the names of six soldiers – five from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force - who were killed in action during the 88-hour-long conflict with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pakistan">Pakistan</a>.</p><p>The men who made the supreme sacrifices are Subedar Major Pawan Kumar from 10 Infantry Brigade; Rifleman Sunil Kumar from the 4th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment; Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar from 5 Field Regiment, Agniveer Mood Murali Nayak from 851 Light Regiment; Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh from 237 Field Workshop and Sergeant Surendra Kumar from the IAF’s 39 Wing.</p><p>Their names will be inscribed in the National War Memorial near the India Gate along with ten others who made the supreme sacrifices while participating in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in 2025.</p>.Indian Navy confined entire Pakistan Navy to its ports during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh.<p>Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year in response to the Pahalgam terror attack with coordinated missile and drone strikes against nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation targeted the training infrastructure of two terrorist groups, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, while avoiding civilian infrastructure.</p><p>The IAF successfully bypassed and jammed Pakistani air defense systems, executing the primary mission in just 23 minutes.</p><p>Pakistan launched counter-strikes, which Indian forces not only successfully thwarted but also heavily damaged Pakistani Air Force infrastructure at major military bases and radar sites, forcing Islamabad to seek a ceasefire.</p><p>On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor last month, top military commanders said the two biggest outcomes of Operation Sindoor were to cease hostility with Pakistan on India’s own terms without locking the country in a long-drawn conflict and reaffirming the primacy of air power.</p>