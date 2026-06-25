Centre restores full commercial LPG supplies as West Asia crisis eases

<p>New Delhi: In a major relief to hotels, restaurants, and industrial users, the Centre on Thursday restored <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)</a> supplies to commercial consumers to pre-crisis levels and lifted all sector-specific restrictions imposed during the recent West Asia conflict.</p><p>The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced that all restrictions on non-domestic packed LPG have been removed, allowing commercial consumers to receive supplies at levels prevailing before the crisis.</p>.India diversifies LPG imports during West Asia conflict as OMCs absorb price shock.<p>Bulk LPG supplies, which were fully suspended initially, have been partially resumed at 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels, a statement from the Ministry said.</p><p>The decision follows a significant improvement in domestic LPG production and the expected arrival of imported cargoes.</p><p>The ministry stated that the move will provide substantial relief to commercial and industrial consumers who faced severe curbs during the supply crisis. The restrictions were introduced after the Iran-related conflict disrupted LPG imports from West Asia, which accounts for nearly 90 per cent of India’s cooking gas imports. T</p><p>To protect household supplies, the government had prioritised domestic consumers, halted commercial supplies, and directed refineries to divert C3 and C4 hydrocarbon streams exclusively for LPG production. This had adversely impacted petrochemical output of companies like Reliance Industries.</p><p>With the supply situation normalising, the government has now decided to reduce the diversion of C3/C4 streams to the LPG pool. However, it will ensure that domestic LPG production remains above 40,000 tonnes per day.</p><p>The Centre for High Technology has been tasked with allocating the enhanced C3/C4 streams to petrochemical and other critical sectors.</p>.No shortage of energy in India; LPG, oil supply situation comfortable: Hardeep Singh Puri.<p>The ministry reiterated that uninterrupted LPG supply to households continues to be the top priority. It has asked oil marketing companies (OMCs) to maintain a comprehensive database of commercial and industrial consumers for better planning.</p><p>The government also reiterated its push to shift commercial and bulk consumers to piped natural gas (PNG), the statement said.</p>