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Centre restores full commercial LPG supplies as West Asia crisis eases

Bulk LPG supplies, which were fully suspended initially, have been partially resumed at 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels, a statement from the Ministry said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsLPGWest Asiacrisis

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