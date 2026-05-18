Centre rush national water metro services in 18 cities to push urban water transport: Sarbananda Sonowal

<p>Guwahati: Building on the success of Kochi water metro services, the Centre has advanced plans to roll out similar services in at least 18 cities, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sarbananda-sonowal">Sarbananda Sonowal</a> said on Monday.</p><p>The cities identified for roll out in the first phase are: Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj while Tezpur and Dibrugarh in Assam have been proposed for Phase II roll out. </p><p>"Building on the success and learnings from the Kochi Water Metro, the government is now scaling up a national framework to introduce water-based connectivity to remote or water-locked areas, or enhance resilience during floods and disruptions."</p><p>Accordingly, the Ministry has circulated the Draft National Water Metro Policy, 2026 for inter-ministerial consultations, indicating a push to formalise a national framework for urban water transport," said a statement issued by Sonowal's ministry. </p><p>On Monday, Sonowal chaired a review meeting for rollout of the project. </p><p>"The development framework adopts a comprehensive ecosystem approach encompassing vessels, pontoons, jetties, bunkering and charging infrastructure, terminals, passenger amenities, and navigational aids."</p><p>"Multiple funding models are under consideration, including joint Centre-State funding, fully State-funded projects, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and fully Centre-funded initiatives. The Ministry has emphasised cost optimisation strategies through efficient planning, fleet rationalisation and operational management to ensure long-term viability," it said.</p>.Centre launches Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund to drive city redevelopment.<p>The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had entrusted Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) with conducting feasibility studies for 18 cities in February last year. </p><p>The study covers assessment of existing public transport systems, travel demand estimation, financial and economic viability (FIRR and EIRR), and multimodal integration. </p><p>As per the current status, site visits have been completed for all 18 locations, while draft feasibility reports have been submitted for 17 cities, with Lakshadweep pending. Feasibility reports for Srinagar, Patna, Guwahati, Varanasi, and Ayodhya have already been accepted. </p><p>Speaking on the Draft National Water Metro Policy 2026, Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised that India’s rich maritime heritage must be reflected in the design and architecture of terminals and associated infrastructure.</p><p>He stressed the importance of conducting thorough “landscape assessments and using locally appropriate building materials to preserve regional identity”.</p><p>Emphasising sustainability, the Minister noted that quantifying fuel savings and environmental benefits should be a key communication focus. </p><p>Sonowal added that water metro projects should enhance the beauty, reputation, and legacy of cities while delivering world-class and sustainable mobility solutions.</p>