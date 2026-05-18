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Centre rush national water metro services in 18 cities to push urban water transport: Sarbananda Sonowal

The cities identified for roll out in the first phase are: Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj while Tezpur and Dibrugarh in Assam have been proposed for Phase II roll out.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsSarbananda Sonowal

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