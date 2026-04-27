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Centre says no fuel shortage, appeals public to avoid panic buying

In Andhra Pradesh, rumours of an imminent fuel price hike triggered widespread panic buying, leading to long queues and more than 400 petrol pumps running dry on Sunday.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsdieselPetrolWest Asia

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