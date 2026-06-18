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Centre set to review emergency energy measures as US-Iran peace deal eases supply fears

The deal is expected to normalise shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that handles roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:38 IST
USIranIndiaEnergyWest Asia

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