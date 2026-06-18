Centre set to review emergency energy measures as US-Iran peace deal eases supply fears

<p>New Delhi: The Centre is set to review and gradually roll back emergency energy-security measures introduced during the recent West Asia crisis, a senior official said on Thursday, following the announcement of an interim peace agreement between the United States and Iran.</p><p>The US and Iran released the text of the pact signed by their presidents, ending a 111-day war. The deal is expected to normalise shipping through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, a critical chokepoint that handles roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and serves as the main export route for major Gulf producers including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, and Qatar — all key energy suppliers to India.</p>.'Telegram like Frankenstein': Centre argues in court, Delhi HC reserves order on plea against ban.<p>Sources in the Ministry of Petroleum indicated that the reopening of the waterway and reduction in tensions would help stabilise global energy markets and improve the outlook for energy-importing nations like India. As supply risks recede, authorities plan a phased withdrawal of the restrictions.</p><p>"We have been reviewing the evolving situation. The measures which we took will be reviewed and eased once we get the confidence that situation globally has normalised," the official said.</p><p>The precautionary measures, rolled out amid fears of supply disruptions, included enhanced monitoring of LPG supplies, reprioritisation of domestic natural gas allocations, and stricter controls to prevent fuel hoarding. </p><p>Refiners were directed to maximise LPG production by diverting streams from petrochemicals, while commercial users such as hotels and restaurants faced reduced supplies.</p><p>State governments and oil marketing companies were asked to maintain heightened surveillance over distribution networks to ensure uninterrupted supplies to households and essential services.</p><p>The government invoked the LPG (Supply and Distribution Regulation) Order to closely monitor inventories, prevent diversion of domestic cylinders, and crack down on black-market sales.</p>.Telegram being exploited for terror activities, circulation of leaked papers: Centre to Delhi High Court.<p>These steps were preventive in nature, aimed at safeguarding domestic availability during heightened geopolitical uncertainty triggered by the Iran conflict that began in late February.</p><p>Disruptions in the Strait had caused sharp spikes in crude oil prices, shipping insurance premiums, and freight rates, putting pressure on India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer. The region accounts for a substantial share of the country's crude oil and LPG imports.</p>