Centre sets 95% coverage target for Mass Drug Administration campaign

New Delhi: The Centre has set a target of achieving more than 95 per cent coverage of the eligible population under the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign this year against the nationwide coverage of 82.5 per cent last year, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said on Saturday.

Baghel launched the first phase of the bi-annual campaign for Lymphatic Filariasis elimination.

The campaign aims to check disease transmission by providing free preventive medications to the residents in areas affected by the disease. It will cover 92 districts across 11 states and will run for the next two weeks.