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Centre sets up Prasoon Joshi-led panel to strengthen film industry

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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