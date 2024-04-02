Centre should adopt tit-for-tat approach: Himanta on China renaming Arunachal areas

Diphu (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged the Indian government to adopt a "tit-for-tat" approach in response to China's efforts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sarma suggested that India should counter Beijing's move by assigning its own names for 60 "Tibetan areas of China."

"My request to the government of India is that we should give 60 geographical names to Tibetan areas of China," Sarma told reporters here.