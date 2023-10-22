Centre should push for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war: CPI (M)'s Tarigami

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Tarigami said, “I request our government to not be a silent spectator and follow the traditional policy of (former PMs) Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

“The government should use its influence and call for a ceasefire... I also appeal to all the political powers of the country to a raise voice for justice as it is our duty and I hope it will happen,” he added.