Centre signs peace pact with 2 insurgent groups of Tripura, announces special package of Rs 250 crores

Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the event for signing of the MoS, said more than 328 cadres of the two outfits would lay down their weapons and return to the mainstream as per the agreement while the Centre announced a special financial package of Rs 250 crores for development in the state's tribal-dominated areas.

"This is a milestone as it ends the 35-year-long militancy in Tripura and brings hope for ushering more development in the state, particularly in the tribal dominated areas. In the past 10 years, under Narendra Modi's leadership, we have signed 12 such agreements with various groups in the Northeast in order to end conflict and bring the region to the path of development," Shah said.

"The Centre will not only implement this act in letter and spirit but will also concentrate on addressing the reasons that prompt the youths to take up arms. The issues concerning welfare and development of our tribals will also be addressed," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was also present, said the agreement with the NLFT and ATTF was significant in establishing peace in the state.

Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma said, "With the signing of this agreement today, now we can all work together to work on the TIPRASA Accord, which was signed on March 4, to address the identity and cultural issues of the indigenous Tiprasa people."

Deb Barma earlier appealed to the NLFT and ATTF to come forward for talks.