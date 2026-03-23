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Centre spent Rs 683 crore on litigation in 12 years, 7.14 lakh cases remain pending

The data is derived from the reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 03:11 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 03:11 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMinistry of FinancePending court cases

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