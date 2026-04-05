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Centre steps up 5-kg LPG cylinder supply, assures there's no shortage

The oil ministry said there are no reports of shortages at LPG distributor points, with more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders delivered during the day.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsIndiaLPG cylinderLPGStrait of Hormuz

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