Centre steps up 5-kg LPG cylinder supply, assures there's no shortage

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday said that 5 kg <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lpg-supply-stable-adequate-indianoil-requests-customers-to-avoid-panic-booking-3955322">LPG (FTL) cylinders</a> are now available at LPG distributorships on showing valid ID proof.</p><p>According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, over 6.6 lakh such 5 kg cylinders have been sold since March 23, 2026.</p><p>The ministry clarified that these small cylinders are sold at market rates and do not require address proof. On April 4 alone, more than 90,000 units of 5 kg FTL cylinders were sold, the oil ministry stated.</p><p>The ministry said there are no reports of shortages at LPG distributor points, with more than 51 lakh domestic cylinders delivered during the day and online bookings accounting for 95 per cent of total demand.</p>.Crude oil tanker, LPG vessels arrive at New Mangalore Port.<p>Authorities have intensified action against hoarding and black marketing, seizing over 50,000 cylinders since March and issuing more than 1,400 show-cause notices to LPG distributors, with 36 dealerships suspended so far.</p><p>Commercial LPG supplies have been capped at 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, with smaller cylinders being made widely available to ease pressure on demand.</p><p>On natural gas, the government said full supplies are being maintained for households and transport, while supplies to fertiliser plants are set to rise to about 90 per cent of average consumption from April 6, supported by incoming LNG cargoes.</p><p>All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and petrol pumps across the country remain fully stocked, the ministry said. </p>