Centre stops school scheme funds to Delhi, Punjab & Bengal after states refuse to participate in PM-SHRI: Report

After Punjab, West Bengal, and Delhi refused participation in the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme, the Education Ministry has stopped funds to the three states under Centre's flagship Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA)— a school education programme.

With an overall budget of over Rs 27,000 crore for the next five years— under PM-SHRI, Modi government and states will shoulder 60 and 40 per cent of the financial burden. As per a report in the Indian Express, the scheme is poised at upgrading at least 14,500 government schools into "exemplar" institutions to showcase the implementation of Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020.

While states have to confirm their participation in PM-SHRI by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Education Ministry— West Bengal, Delhi, and Punjab refused to do so alleging they are yet to receive third and fourth installments of SSA funds for the last year's October-December and January-March period. The three states have further alleged that they have also not received the funds for the current financial year's April-June quarter.

Two states -- Tamil Nadu and Kerala -- have however expressed their willingness to be part of PM-SHRI.