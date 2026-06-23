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Centre tightens foreign funding rules for NGOs under FCRA: Must specify purpose, areas of operation

NGOs, which already have the FCRA licence, should submit details to the union government within a year.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsUnion Ministry of Home AffairsNGOFCRAForeign funds

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