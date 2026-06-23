Centre tightens foreign funding rules for NGOs under FCRA: Must specify purpose, areas of operation

<p>New Delhi: Foreign funds for NGOs and other institutions will be restricted to 105 religious, cultural, economic, educational and social activities but barring anything related to religious conversion, according to new rules notified by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-home-affairs">Ministry of Home Affairs</a> (MHA).</p><p>The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules 2026 published on gazette on Monday also made it clear that any association having foreign nationals, other than those of Indian origin, as its key functionaries will "ordinarily not be considered" for grant of registration or prior permission to receive foreign funds though the union government can allow exception through an order in specific cases.</p>.FCRA Bill needs close scrutiny.<p>Under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, every association seeking foreign funds needs to have a registration or prior permission from the MHA.</p><p>The NGOs seeking licence for collecting foreign donations should specify the purpose and state or union territory where it would be spending the funds. </p><p>It can only select the activities from a ‘Schedule’ introduced in the FCRA Rules identifying 105 activities permitted to seek foreign funds -- 16 under religious, 18 under cultural, 19 under economic, 22 under educational and 30 under social. </p><p>NGOs, which already have the FCRA licence, should submit details to the union government within a year.</p>.Compliance or constraint? New FCRA bill sparks debate on NGO freedom.<p>Under the religious purposes, an association can seek permission for collecting foreign funds for construction, renovation, and maintenance of religious places, religious education to promote devotional music, interfaith dialogue, burial cremation ground development and its maintenance and protection of sacred relics, shrines and archaeological religious heritage.</p><p>However, the rules makes it clear that three purposes -- preservation of institutions engaged in study, documentation and preservation of religious philosophy, conduct of religious education, satsangs, discourses and mediation retreats and documentation and revival of indigenous beliefs and tribal faith practices -- must be carried out "excluding proselytisation".</p><p>In the cultural sphere, NGOs can use foreign funds for the promotion of contemporary arts inspired by Indian traditions excluding political and ideological content, visual arts, sculpture, cinema, photography and design. Research in cultural anthropology, ethnography and folk studies and support for classical Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Carnatic music, Hindustani music and Yakshagana among others can also get foreign funds.</p><p>NGOs can also collect donations from abroad for education for children of migrant workers, refugees and nomadic tribes and value-based and ethics education in schools.</p><p>The amendments have broadened the definition of "key functionary in relation to a person other than an individual" to cover company directors, partners in firms, trustees, the 'Karta' of a Hindu Undivided Family, and any person who has control over the management of the association.</p><p>Attempting to prevent inactive NGOs from holding onto the licences, the government has introduced a minimum spending limit of Rs 10 lakh of foreign contribution over the last two financial years. For an NGO to renew its registration or avoid cancellation, it must have spent the amount of foreign contribution over the last two years on its chosen activities.</p><p>The NGOs receiving foreign funds under "prior permission", the second or any later instalment of funds will only be released after it has utilised at least 75% of the previous instalment. A field inquiry will be conducted to verify the utilisation. </p><p><strong>Permitted activities with foreign funds</strong> </p><p><strong>Religious: 16</strong></p><p>Establishment of religious libraries, museums, and archives </p><p>Faith-based counselling centres, de-addiction centres, and social care programmes </p><p>Training in traditional sacred crafts: idol-making, church art, calligraphy of scriptures, iconography </p><p><strong>Cultural: 18</strong></p><p>Archiving and digitisation of films, radio programmes, theatre scripts, and photographs</p><p>Preservation of scientific and knowledge heritage (astronomy, mathematics, metallurgy manuscripts, traditional technologies)</p><p>Establishment of literary academies, support to writers, poets, and translators, and organisation of book fairs</p><p><strong>Economic: 19</strong></p><p>Job placement services, employment exchanges, and market linkages for trained youth</p><p>Microfinance, microcredit, and community savings institutions for poor households</p><p>Green economy livelihoods: solar technicians, e-waste handlers, recycling units</p><p><strong>Educational: 22</strong></p><p>Scholarships, fellowships, stipends, and financial aid for disadvantaged students</p><p>STEM education programmes, science clubs, and innovation fairs</p><p>Youth leadership and civic engagement programmes</p><p><strong>Social: 30</strong></p><p>Sanitation: construction of toilets, hygiene awareness, menstrual health initiatives</p><p>Palliative care and hospice services for terminally ill patients</p><p>Orphanages, foster care, adoption support, and child protection homes</p>