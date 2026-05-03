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Centre to approve Rs 37,500 crore scheme for coal gasification

Recent conflicts in West Asia have exposed vulnerabilities in India’s LNG, LPG, and hydrocarbon supply chains.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsLPGLNGCoalWest Asia

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