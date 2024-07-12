Centre to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'; Congress hits back with June 4 as ‘Modi Mukti Diwas’

“...Government of India declares 25th June as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future,” the notification said.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the decision was taken by a “non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to “systematic assault”.

“This is a non-biological PM whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in November 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi,” he added.

The latest decision is seen as a part of a push back by the BJP, which has been at the receiving end during the Lok Sabha campaign over ‘Constitution’, with the Opposition accusing it of trying to change it if it gets more than two-third seats, amid some BJP leaders asking for overwhelming victory.

During the first session of the new Lok Sabha last month, Speaker Om Birla had read out a statement condemning the Emergency amid objections raised by the Congress and other Opposition MPs. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told Birla that it was inappropriate for the Speaker to read out such a statement.