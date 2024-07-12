Centre to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'; Congress hits back with June 4 as ‘Modi Mukti Diwas’

New Delhi: In what is seen as a response to the Opposition I.N.D.I.A’s campaign centred around Constitution that damaged the BJP’s prospects, the Narendra Modi government on Friday declared June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ (Day of Murder of Constitution) to pay tributes to those who fought against the gross abuse of power during Emergency.
The Congress immediately hit back calling June 4, the day of results of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as “Modi Mukti Diwas” (Day of Freedom from Modi) and the announcement as a “headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy” by a Prime Minister who imposed an “undeclared” Emergency for ten years before people handed him a “decisive personal, political and moral defeat”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on ‘X’ the observance of June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ would serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was “trampled over” and it is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a “Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history”.
Recalling the “inhuman pains” suffered by people during the “brazen display of a dictatorial mindset”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defence of democracy alive in every Indian, thus “preventing dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors”.
The Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) issued the notification saying the proclamation of Emergency was made on 25 June, 1975 following which there was “gross abuse of power” by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities. It said people have abiding faith in the Constitution and power of India’s resilient democracy.
“...Government of India declares 25th June as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future,” the notification said.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the decision was taken by a “non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to “systematic assault”.
“This is a non-biological PM whose ideological parivar had rejected the Constitution of India in November 1949 on the grounds that it did not derive inspiration from Manusmriti. This is a non-biological PM for whom democracy means only demo-kursi,” he added.
The latest decision is seen as a part of a push back by the BJP, which has been at the receiving end during the Lok Sabha campaign over ‘Constitution’, with the Opposition accusing it of trying to change it if it gets more than two-third seats, amid some BJP leaders asking for overwhelming victory.
During the first session of the new Lok Sabha last month, Speaker Om Birla had read out a statement condemning the Emergency amid objections raised by the Congress and other Opposition MPs. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told Birla that it was inappropriate for the Speaker to read out such a statement.