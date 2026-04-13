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Centre to study status of India’s grasslands to boost conservation

A recent study had shown that such mismanagement of Jayamangali Conservation Reserve in Karnataka had driven blackbucks outside the reserve.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:34 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 23:34 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsWildlife Institute of India

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