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Centre to write to Bengal, TN to implement education schemes after change in government

Education ministry sources said that they will write to the secretaries of these states to carry out education schemes like language policy, PM Shri, and ULLAS.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:32 IST
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