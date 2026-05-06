<p>New Delhi: After the results of the recent polls in West Bengal, Kerala and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tamil%20Nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, with a change in government, the Centre is keen on pushing for the implementation of educational schemes that were put on hold by the state’s previous government. Education ministry sources said that they will write to the secretaries of these states to carry out education schemes like language policy, PM Shri, and ULLAS.</p><p>A senior ministry official said that in the letter, they will urge West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme so that state-run schools can roll out the scheme soon. Kerala had signed the MoU in 2025, but eventually did not implement the scheme. </p><p>“We are hopeful that now some of our key schemes like the PM SHRI will be implement. Letters will be sent to the Chief Secretaries from the ministry soon to pursue that,” the official said.</p><p>The Centre had run-ins with the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and the DMK government in Tamil Nadu as both states had refused to join the scheme and did not sign the MoU. Under the PM-SHRI scheme, the Centre wil develop over 14,500 schools as model schools. Ministry officials said that they will as West Bengal to implement the adult literacy scheme ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society).</p><p>The DMK and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also had several run-ins over the language policy. </p><p>As several of these states refused to implement the Centre's schemes, the ministry ceased the release of Samagra Shiksha funds to states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, and Punjab during the 2024-25 financial year under the PM-Shri scheme. A senior ministry official said that if these states sign the MoU now, they are entitled to the backlog funds. </p>