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Centre transfers CBSE Chairman & Secretary amid OSM row; Congress doubles down with 'cover-up' charge

Congress party leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the move was a mere “cover-up”.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiCBSEDharmendra Pradhan

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