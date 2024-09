The Union government and state of Tripura on Wednesday signed a peace pact with two insurgent groups - NLFT and ATTF - in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

"This is a matter of joy for all of us that after the struggle that was ongoing for 35 years, you have given up weapons and joined the mainstream and expressed your commitment towards the development of entire Tripura," Amit Shah said after signing the pact.