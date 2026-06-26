Centre under spotlight over enforcement of fly ash utilisation

<p>Bengaluru: About 25 years after issuing a notification for utilisation of fly ash produced by Thermal Power Plants, the Centre has come under spotlight due to questions raised over inconsistencies in the rules and poor enforcement.</p>.<p>Fly ash is a fine powdery substance produced by the burning of coal. Besides the air pollution, it has been flagged as a major health hazard due to the toxic heavy metals like lead, mercury and radioactive elements. </p><p>The Ministry of Environment and Forests had issued a notification in September 1999 to mandate the use of fly ash to check pollution.</p>.Vedanta asked to pay Rs 71 cr over fly ash effluent.<p>There are 555 thermal plants in the country, including 19 in Karnataka. As per the data provided by the ministry, as many as 438 units in the country generate total fly ash of about 3,000 to 3,500 lakh tonnes every year. In fact, the ministry had stated that data regarding fly ash generation was not available for many plants.</p>.<p><strong>Lack of monitoring</strong></p>.<p>The Association of Fly Ash Products Manufacturers has, however, questioned the lack of a monitoring system 25 years since the issuing of the notification.</p>.<p>The ministry has since issued other notifications with the one dated December 31, 2021, mandating 100% use of fly ash. Noting that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is not a peripheral authority but the apex body vested with statutory powers and obligations, the association questioned the lack of an independent verification mechanism to ensure fly ash utilisation.</p>.<p>“In the absence of such verification, thermal power plants are left to self-report their utilisation figures, many of which claim 100% utilisation without any independent scrutiny. This has resulted in false and misleading regulatory narrative, where on paper, complete utilisation is claimed,” the association said in an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal.</p>.<p>It said many plants continue to dump ash into ash ponds or store it in slurry form.</p>.<p>“There is no indication of any real-time monitoring system, no verification protocol, no centralised database correlating ash generation with actual utilisation, and no penal framework for non-compliance. As a result, the entire system has degenerated into a self-certification regime, where compliance is merely claimed and not verified,” the association said, adding that the central board can’t shift its responsibility to the states.</p>.<p>A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad has issued notices to the Centre and all the state governments seeking their response.</p>