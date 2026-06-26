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Centre under spotlight over enforcement of fly ash utilisation

There are 555 thermal plants in the country, including 19 in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:31 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:31 IST
India News

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