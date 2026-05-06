Centre unveils School Management Committees guidelines, makes parents key part of panel

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday unveiled a new policy for school management committees, making parents a key part of the panel. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that each of these panels will be chaired by a parent, with the school’s principal being the member secretary. </p><p>“It will be six years since the NEP 2020 was launched, and to make it accessible to all sections of society, there are approximately 15 lakh schools in our country. In all these schools, the school management committee will work to build a bridge between students, teachers and society. We are trying to hand over education and school management to society,” Pradhan said. </p>.From AC classrooms to lifts, Kerala plans sweeping general education reforms.<p>As per the guidelines, every school must constitute an SMC within a month of the academic session. The new guidelines replace the existing School Management Development Committees (SMDCs), extending them to secondary and senior secondary schools till class 12. A three-year school development plan, annual sub-plans, and social audits are part of the rules. </p><p>Sanjay Kumar, secretary of school education, said that this will bring uniformity as well as bring in the local community to be a part of education. “When the local community gets involved, it means better coverage of schemes meant for the children such as PM Shri,” Kumar said. </p><p>While a parent or guardian will be the chairperson and the vice-chairperson, parents from all grades will be members of the SMC, with other members being elected members of the local authority, teachers of the school, as well as local educators or experts or academicians or alumni or ASHA or AWW workers. The principal will be the member secretary. </p><p>The SMCs must meet atleast once in a month, with 50% minimum quorum, and a school development plan must be prepared by the SMC for three years with annual sub plans. The SMC will have sub-committees including a school building committee which will oversee planning, management, supervision, and maintenance of construction costing up to Rs 30 lakh.</p><p>The Academic committee will be responsible for planning, management, monitoring, and data collection for UDISE+, as well as teacher and student attendance, guidance and counselling.</p>.Democracy in Bengal 'held at gunpoint': Dharmendra Pradhan.<p>“In India, there are 25 crore school children, and about 15 lakh schools and 1 crore teachers. Quality education in all this schools is dependent on the infrastructure; and our other focus areas are student nutrition and mental health. The SMC will be responsible for these, acting as a bridge between students and teachers,” said Pradhan. </p><p>In schools with up to 100 students, the panel must have 12-15 members; in schools with 100-500 students, it must have 15-20 members. In schools with more than 500 students, the SMCs will comprise 20-25 members. </p>