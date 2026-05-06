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Centre unveils School Management Committees guidelines, makes parents key part of panel

As per the guidelines, every school must constitute an SMC within a month of the academic session.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsEducationschoolDharmendra Pradhan

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