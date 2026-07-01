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Centre upgrades rice quality for 80 crore PMGKAY beneficiaries

For raw rice, the limit of broken grains has been slashed from 25 per cent to 10 per cent. In par-boiled rice, the permissible broken rice content has been reduced from 16 per cent to 5 per cent.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsPralhad JoshiricePradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

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