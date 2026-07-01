Centre upgrades rice quality for 80 crore PMGKAY beneficiaries

<p>New Delhi: In a boost to food quality under the country’s flagship food security programme, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to substantially reduce the permissible limit of broken rice in supplies distributed through ration shops across India.</p><p>The decision will directly benefit over 80 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> announced the move on X.</p>.'Halt rollout, explain safeguards in 3 days': Centre issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp username feature.<p>For raw rice, the limit of broken grains has been slashed from 25 per cent to 10 per cent. In par-boiled rice, the permissible broken rice content has been reduced from 16 per cent to 5 per cent.</p><p>Joshi described the decision as a “historic and transformative” step under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen India’s food security architecture.</p>.Centre proposes per-person 7 kg ration for AAY households, caps entitlement at 35 kg.<p>“This is the first time in nearly three decades that the quality standards for rice distributed under PMGKAY have been upgraded,” he said. “Every eligible family will continue to receive the same entitlement, now with significantly improved quality. This ensures better-quality food with dignity for over 80 crore beneficiaries.”</p><p>The minister said the landmark reform reflects the government’s commitment to delivering superior quality foodgrains, optimal utilisation of every grain, enhanced transparency through QR-based traceability, and improved efficiency. Under the National Food Security Act, the government provides 5 kg of foodgrains (rice or wheat) per person per month free of cost to eligible beneficiaries. Families covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) receive 35 kg per family per month.</p>