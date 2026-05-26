Centre's finances not as rosy as made out to be, RBI did it a favour by giving big bonus: Congress

<p>Days after the Reserve Bank of India announced a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/rbi-to-pay-record-dividend-of-rs-287-lakh-crore-to-govt-for-fy26-amid-west-asia-crisis-4012486">record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh crore</a> to the government amid the West Asia crisis, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Centre's finances are not as stable as it is being claimed by them and the central bank 'did them a favour' and gave a big bonus. </p>.<p>The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to the government for the year ended March 2026, providing a financial boost for the exchequer amid rising import bills and supply chain disruptions due to the West Asia conflict. </p><p>This dividend is 6.7 per cent more than Rs 2.69 lakh crore provided in the 2024-25 fiscal year.</p>.With recent depreciation, rupee may be undervalued: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.<p>Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X and remarked, "After increasing what is called the Contingency Risk Buffer maintained by it for three consecutive years, the RBI decided to lower it for the financial year 2025/26. This has resulted in a huge increase in its dividend to the Union Govt."</p><p>Ramesh went on to say that the Centre has got a bonanza of an additional Rs 92,000 crore over and above what it would have got had the 2024/25 Contingency Reserve Buffer not been reduced. </p>.<p>The RBI has said its net income, before risk provision and transfer to statutory funds, aggregated Rs 3.96 lakh crore in FY26 as against Rs 3.13 lakh crore in FY25.</p>.<p>"The balance sheet of the Bank expanded by 20.61 per cent to Rs 91,97,121.08 crore as on March 31, 2026," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.</p>.'100 is just a number': Economist Arvind Panagariya tells RBI not to lose sleep over rupee slide.<p>The RBI's Central Board of Directors, at its meeting, reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario, including risks to the outlook, and also approved the dividend.</p><p>Economists have said that the Rs 2.87 lakh crore dividend is likely to provide a cushion to Centre's finances in the current fiscal, but would not fully offset the challenges being faced right now even as the Iran war lingers on, affecting supplies. </p><p>They cautioned that rising subsidy requirements, elevated crude oil prices and slowing revenue growth could still pose risks to the fiscal deficit target.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>