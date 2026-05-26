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Centre's finances not as rosy as made out to be, RBI did it a favour by giving big bonus: Congress

Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:14 IST
CongressFinanceJairam RameshRBIReserve Bank of IndiaDividend

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