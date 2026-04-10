<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Friday said the Modi government's proposal to increase seats in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> and Assemblies will have "serious implications" for India's electoral system and accused the ruling BJP of rushing through bills, including one for early implementation of 33% women's quota, next week to gain political advantage in the Assembly polls.</p>.<p>In his initial remarks at the Congress Working Committee meeting here to strategise on the reconvening of Parliament's Budget Session where the contentious Bills will be taken up, he said the Modi government has suddenly become active on the issue of women’s reservation "after a long silence".</p>.<p>He said they have not received any formal proposal from the government and have come to know of "certain details" from an article by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>Along with the 33% quota bill, he said the government also wants to increase the existing seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies by 50%, a proposal he called as having "serious consequences" and needed "deep and careful deliberation".</p>.<p>He said the government wants to pass these important Constitutional Amendment Bill so that it can claim credit and gain political advantage in the upcoming Assembly elections.</p>.Senior Congress MPs to discuss strategy with allies for special session of Parliament on April 9.<p>"The proposed amendments (increasing seats) could have serious implications for our electoral system," he said.</p>.<p>He said the government's intention to pass the Bills in the midst of Assembly elections as a violation of Model Code of Conduct but do not expect the Election Commission, which is functioning like a "subordinate office of the Home Ministry", to even take note of these concerns.</p>.<p>Recalling the demand of the Opposition for an all-party meeting on the issue after the conclusion of Assembly polls on April 29, he said the government ignored it and chose to move forward only to change the narrative and gain electoral advantage.</p>.<p>He said the Parliament session has been called at a time when most MPs are busy in their constituencies due to Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.</p>.<p>"But this is nothing new for the Modi government. Weakening democracy and taking arbitrary decisions has become its habit, which we have consistently opposed," he said. </p>.<p>He said the issue of women’s reservation is an integral part of Congress’s commitment to social justice and Congress has always been at the forefront of women’s empowerment.</p>.<p>"We do not need certification from anyone on issues such as the welfare of women and weaker sections of society," he said recalling that Congress has demanded that 33% quota be implemented immediately when the Bill was passed in 2023.</p>.<p>"However, the government decided that it would be implemented only after delimitation and the Census. The country is aware of this, and therefore several questions arise on this issue," he added. </p>