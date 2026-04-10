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Centre's proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats can have 'serious implications': Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge

He said the government wants to pass these important Constitutional Amendment Bill so that it can claim credit and gain political advantage in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsCongressNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeLok Sabhaelectoral roll

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