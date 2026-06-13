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Cessation of employment on unauthorised absence not illegal termination, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court ruled that an employer treating prolonged unauthorised absence as cessation of service is not illegal termination without worker's proof.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtEmployment

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