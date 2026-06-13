Cessation of employment on unauthorised absence not illegal termination, says Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=supreme%20court">Supreme Court</a> has ruled that an employer’s decision to treat an employee’s prolonged unauthorised absence as cessation of service does not amount to illegal termination if the workman fails to provide any documentary proof of intimation or justification.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta allowed an appeal filed by M/s Rifilis Engineering Pvt Ltd, setting aside the Allahabad High Court’s order of March 13, 2024, and the Labour Court’s award directing the reinstatement of employee Arjun Gupta with 50 per cent back wages.</p><p>The apex court observed that Gupta had remained absent without authorisation from May 14, 2012, and neither sent any written communication to the company during his absence nor produced any evidence to explain it or show that he attempted to rejoin duty.</p><p>“Therefore, the Labour Court and the High Court erred in granting relief in the absence of such evidence,” the bench held.</p><p>According to the company, Gupta stopped reporting for duty without any intimation. </p><p>The employee, however, claimed he had to proceed on leave because his mother was seriously ill and that he had orally informed his superior. He alleged that when he returned on June 8, 2012, and tried to rejoin work, the management did not permit him and illegally terminated his services.</p><p>The company maintained that it never removed Gupta from service and that his employment ceased solely because of his prolonged unauthorised and unexplained absence. </p>.'Destroying each other's careers, resolve matter through mediation': Supreme Court to Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa.<p>It had sent notices to the only permanent address furnished by him at the time of appointment. Even after the Labour Court award, the employee did not join duty despite repeated communications, the firm said.</p><p>The respondent’s counsel argued that a registered notice sent by the company to his permanent address in Bihar never reached him as he was residing in Gautam Budh Nagar at the time. He accused the management of harassment and denial of rejoining and back wages.</p><p>The Supreme Court rejected these contentions. It noted that the employer could only be expected to communicate at the address provided by the employee himself. </p><p>“If the respondent-employee had changed his place of residence, the obligation to inform his employer of the change rested on him. He cannot be permitted to take advantage of his own omission,” the bench said.</p><p>On the claim of his mother’s illness and oral intimation, the court observed that the assertion was completely unsubstantiated. </p><p>“No documentary evidence has been placed on record in support of it. More significantly, during the period of absence, the respondent-employee did not send a single written communication... Having failed to do so, he cannot now rely solely on an oral assertion,” it added.</p><p>The bench also found no evidence to support Gupta’s claim that he was prevented from rejoining duty on June 8, 2012.</p><p>Allowing the company’s appeal, the Supreme Court set aside the High Court’s judgment and the Labour Court’s award, quashing all directions for reinstatement, back wages, and other consequential benefits.</p>