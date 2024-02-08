Chance meeting with Railway Minister on flight helps entrepreneur pitch business proposal

"Such bulk quantity transport of solid and plastic waste through the railway route will not only be beneficial for the company, but will help in recycling of waste thereby reducing pollution at the same time," Mitra said.

The Kolkata-based entrepreneur, who was on the same Delhi-Kolkata flight with Vaishnaw on February 2, hurriedly wrote a proposal for solid waste movement by railway freight on a paper napkin as that was the only piece of paper that he could lay his hands on at that time.

"Sir, if you allow, I would like to present how railways can be an integral part in the supply chain of AFR (alternative fuel and raw material) to cement plants and also contribute to our Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan," Satnaliwala said.

The young entrepreneur had managed to hand over the handwritten business proposal to Vaishnaw during the midnight flight on February 2. To his surprise, he received a call from the ER GM's office within six minutes of landing at the NSCBI Airport here and a meeting with Deouskar was scheduled on February 6.

Satnaliwala was asked by senior ER officials to submit a proposal for station to station rate facility with a commitment of traffic movement, Mitra said.

The entrepreneur thanked the railway minister and the ER for responding to his appeal.

"I am happy that the railway ministry has acknowledged my proposal and given me a chance to present it in presence of all senior officials of Eastern Railway," Satnaliwala said.