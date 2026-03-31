<p>New Delhi: The Centre has carried out a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing senior IAS officer Chanchal Kumar as the new secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.</p><p>Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).</p><p>The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Kumar’s appointment as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), in place of Sanjay Jaju.</p><p>Jaju has been appointed as the new Secretary of the DoNER Ministry, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).</p>.Vir Vikram Yadav appointed new DGCA chief.<p>In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government has appointed 8 new Secretaries across various ministries and more than 25 Additional Secretaries, along with 2 new Joint Secretaries in ministries including Information & Broadcasting, Rural Development, Tourism, Finance, and Education.</p><p>As per major changes, the government appointed 8 new secretaries for different ministries and more than 25 additional secretaries and 2 new joint secretaries across ministries ranging from Information & Broadcasting to Rural Development, Tourism, Finance, and Education..</p><p>Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines has been appointed as Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.</p><p>He will take over as Secretary, Department of Financial Services, after the superannuation of incumbent Nagaraju Maddirala on May 31, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.</p><p>Sridhar Chiruvolu, Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has been appointed as Additional Secretary at the same place.</p><p>Tourism Secretary Srivatsa Krishna, Karnataka Cadre officer has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. He succeeds Chandra Sekhar Kumar, who has now been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, National Rainfed Area Authority, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.</p><p>Bhuvnesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, has been appointed as the new Tourism Secretary.</p><p>Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, will be Secretary, Department of Rural Development.</p><p>Narendra Bhooshan, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Land Resources.</p><p>Karnataka cadre officer Darpan Jain as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce. </p>