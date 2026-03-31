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Chanchal Kumar appointed as new secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsMinistry of Information and Broadcasting

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